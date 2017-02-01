Michael Irvin Left Locker Room At Halftime Of Super Bowl XXVII To Watch Michael Jackson Perform

Bryan Altman

Ask most Cowboys players and fans what they remember most about the team’s 52-17 rout of the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII and they’ll probably say Troy Aikman’s four TD passes, or Michael Irvin’s 114-yard, two TD game.

But ask Irvin the same question, and he might have a different answer.

Irvin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show leading up to Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons to discuss his best Super Bowl memories. Eisen asked Irvin if he remembered who the halftime act was for the Super Bowl 24 years ago, and got an incredible response from an incredulous Irvin, who needless to say, remembers the halftime performance well, because he saw it with his own two eyes.

“Man listen, Jimmy Johnson was trying to talk about game planning and everything,” Irvin said. “And we’re sitting around here like ‘c’mon coach. Then half of us, go and sneak out the back to go watch Michael Jackson.”

Eisen, shocked by the seemingly brazen act in the biggest game of the year, tried to clarify.

“You snuck out of a halftime adjustment…” Eisen said, before being cut off by Irvin, who said “absolutely,” to a mix of laughter and applause from the crowd in attendance.

The Cowboys were up 18 points and would go on to win the game convincingly, so I suppose all’s well that ends well?

Just imagine the backlash Irvin would have gotten today if news got out that some Cowboys snuck out of the locker room to watch the halftime show.

We’ll see if any Patriots or Falcons do the same to get a glimpse of Lady Gaga in all her glory on Sunday.