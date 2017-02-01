Mother Dies In Plano Fire; 5-Year-Old Survives With Slashed Throat

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities investigating an apartment fire in Plano now believe it may have been a crime to cover up severe child abuse.

Plano Police say a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after suffering horrendous injuries before he was found in a fire that killed his mother.

It happened at The Village of Preston Creek apartments on Monday afternoon.

When Plano Police and Fire arrived, they found the apartment full of smoke from a lit stove and fires started in every room.

An adult woman inside, identified as Sun-thee-a Lucksh-magari, and her 5-year-old son had severe burns.

She died at a hospital while her child somehow survived.

Police say the boy was bleeding from a skull fracture as well as a laceration to his throat and ligature marks on his neck.

Neighbors say they never saw anything suspicious.

“Oh my God, no way, that’s horrible, but you never know everybody keeps to themselves,” says Shirelle Chapman, neighbor.

Plano Police haven’t determined who caused the injuries.

Neighbors told police that they have previously seen the mother outside talking and screaming to herself and believe she had mental issues.

