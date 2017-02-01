New Coach Tom Herman Signs “Transitional” Class Of Recruits

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN(AP) – Taking over at Texas after the Longhorns had three straight losing seasons, new coach Tom Herman signed his first class of recruit Wednesday, a group that will register far below the lofty rankings the program usually gets.

Among the top players Herman signed to his rebuilding project were a pair of four-star recruits, quarterback Sam Ehlinger from Austin and defensive end Taquon Graham of Temple, Texas.

Herman struggled to pull in a top-flight class as he cobbled together his coaching staff as he takes over for the fired Charlie Strong.

Like many of its Big 12 rivals, Texas had to watch as much of the state’s best talent went elsewhere.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: None

Best in class: Ehlinger and Graham.

Best of the rest: K Josh Rowland, Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Toneil Carter, RB, Houston

Late addition: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M junior college transfer DE Jamari Chisholm, who didn’t have a scholarship offer from Texas until Tuesday night.

One that got away: Two, really. Austin OT Stephan Zable left town for UCLA, and Houston DE K’Lavon Chaisson picked LSU

How they’ll fit in: The losing finally caught up to Texas on the recruiting trail. Herman began tamping down expectations for this class weeks ago, calling it a “transition” year. Whether many in this group will compete for playing time as freshmen is unknown. Strong lost a lot of games but left Herman a roster that most see as very talented.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)