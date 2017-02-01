North Texas Families See Bus Their Daughters Died In 2 Years Ago

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

North Texas Families See Bus Their Daughters Died In 2 Years Ago

February 1, 2017 9:55 PM By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Champion Bus, deadly bus crash, lawsuit, North Central Texas College, Softball Team, The Tracy Firm

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – The parents of three softball players killed in a 2014 crash in Oklahoma stood Wednesday in front of the bus their daughters were riding that day.

A mangled wreck, the bus was on display at The Tracy Firm, which is representing the families in a lawsuit against the bus maker, Champion Bus.

“This is what came between my daughter and a semi,” said Keith Pelton, pointing at a thin board along the side of the bus. “She was dead that quick,” he said, snapping his fingers, “because they didn’t feel the need to make something safe.”

The bus was carrying North Central Texas College’s softball team, when it was hit by a truck.

Four players died in the crash – Jaiden Pelton, Meagan Richardson, Brooke Deckard and Katelynn Woodlee.

The driver of the truck, Russell Staley, was set to go to trial for their deaths, but committed suicide last weekend.

“It doesn’t matter if a criminal was driving that vehicle or a nun, the consequences are the same when you don’t have the testing and the engineering,” said Todd Tracy, the families’ attorney.

He claims the girls should have survived.

He’s accusing the bus maker of not performing crash tests and using shoddy materials.

“It’s made of foam. It’s made of cardboard,” he said.

“This is not something they should ever have been in. I know you don’t expect to be in an accident, but you have to plan for it,” said Teresa Richardson, Megan’s mother.

The families say they’re focusing on preventing further tragedy.

“If anything good can come out of our children’s deaths, maybe these things will be made safer or just taken off the road,” said Pelton.

CBS11 reached out to Champion Bus, but has not received a response.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia