Police: Manhunt Underway For Serial Armed Robbers

By Annie Potasznik | CBSDFW.com | February 1, 2017 3:44 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This mornings bank robbery at the Bank of Texas at Live Oak and Peak was the second time that branch has been hit in about a month… but it’s only one of seven bank robberies tied to a couple of serial bank robbers.

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s help in identifying the men wanted in connection to up to seven bank robberies since mid-December.

The armed men hit the Bank of Texas at Peak and Live Oak today. Police are especially concerned after the men fired their weapons inside the bank today and during their last robbery, too.

“We are concerned now that they are firing their weapons,” said Deputy Chief of the Crimes Against Person Division, Thomas Castro.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).

Police described Suspect #1 as a white male in his late 20’s or early 30’s, 6’0″– 6’4” tall, approximately 210 pounds, with a medium build, light complexion, and short, blonde hair. He has worn a sweatshirt or jacket in each robbery with a ball cap or sunglasses to conceal his identity and was armed with a handgun.

Police are looking for this serial bank robber. Have you seen him?

Suspect #2 is described as a white male 6’0″ wearing a black ball cap, black ski mask only covering the lower part of his face, armed with a revolver.

Seven robberies were in the Dallas area and one was in Fort Smith, Arkansas. North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of these individuals.

In all of the robberies, the suspects demanded money, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot. In most of robberies the suspects displayed handguns.

To date, no one has been injured.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.

Serial Bank Robbery Locations

  • February 1- Bank of Texas 4262 Live Oak Dallas, Texas
  • January 24 – UMB Bank – 4228 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas
  • December 29 – Bank of Texas – 4262 Live Oak Street, Dallas, Texas
  • December 20 – Chambers Bank – 4418 Towson Avenue, Fort Smith, Arkansas
  • December 16 – Chase Bank – 6310 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, Texas
  • December 14 – Capital One Bank – 3647 W Northwest Highway, Dallas, Texas
  • December 14 – Wells Fargo Bank – 4301 Lovers Lane, University Park, Texas
  • December 12 – Bank of America – 4023 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, Texas

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

