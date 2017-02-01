Pro Bono Efforts To Help International Travelers At DFW To Continue Indefinitely

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DFW AIRPORT (CBS11) – Volunteer lawyers will stay at DFW International Airport indefinitely to help international travelers impacted by the temporary freeze on travel for some individuals from countries the Trump Administration believes harbor terrorists.

Two attorneys, Chris Hamilton and Lisa Blue, say they will donate a total of $100,000 to fund the operation.

“We are at an important moment that will affect the direction we take in this country and the role of rule of law in this country and the example we set around the world,” Hamilton said.

The volunteer attorneys are stationed just outside of customs. They are there 24/7 to offer help to people detained by customs.

The attorneys sit at a little cafe with laptops and paperwork at the ready. They also rented a room at the neighboring Hyatt as a makeshift office which adds cost to the operation.

“There are copier fees, rent, the lawyers up there need food and water and it’s an ongoing thing and it’s a Hyatt,” said attorney Chris Panatier who was volunteering Wednesday. “So, it’s expensive. That’s the best we have. There’s no Motel 6 right outside the airport!”

The group says it has a list of 150 lawyers ready to volunteer time.

