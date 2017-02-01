Pro Bono Efforts To Help International Travelers At DFW To Continue Indefinitely

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Pro Bono Efforts To Help International Travelers At DFW To Continue Indefinitely

February 1, 2017 5:39 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: Attorney, DFW International Airport, Immigration Order, President Donald Trump, pro bono, temporary freeze, travel

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DFW AIRPORT (CBS11) – Volunteer lawyers will stay at DFW International Airport indefinitely to help international travelers impacted by the temporary freeze on travel for some individuals from countries the Trump Administration believes harbor terrorists.

Two attorneys, Chris Hamilton and Lisa Blue, say they will donate a total of $100,000 to fund the operation.

“We are at an important moment that will affect the direction we take in this country and the role of rule of law in this country and the example we set around the world,” Hamilton said.

The volunteer attorneys are stationed just outside of customs. They are there 24/7 to offer help to people detained by customs.

The attorneys sit at a little cafe with laptops and paperwork at the ready. They also rented a room at the neighboring Hyatt as a makeshift office which adds cost to the operation.

“There are copier fees, rent, the lawyers up there need food and water and it’s an ongoing thing and it’s a Hyatt,” said attorney Chris Panatier who was volunteering Wednesday. “So, it’s expensive. That’s the best we have. There’s no Motel 6 right outside the airport!”

The group says it has a list of 150 lawyers ready to volunteer time.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Joel Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia