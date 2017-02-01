Straight N’ Go: Spend It Or Save It?

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The struggle is real for millions of women to get smooth, straight hair.

The Straight ‘N’ Go straightening brush promises straight hair without a flat iron. Consumer reporter Cristin Severance put it to the Spend It Or Save It test. Every Wednesday night at 10 p.m., Cristin will test As Seen on TV products and help consumers decide if they should spend their money or save it.

Arlington – Autumn Reo, 36, agreed to test the Straight ‘N’ Go hair straightening brush.

“I am definitely Texas hair. It’s big, it’s frizzy, it’s crazy, it’s curly,” she said.

The Arlington mother of two and author of mamachallenge.com uses more than 15 products every day to straighten her hair.

“It’s not my proudest moment. It’s not like I usually bring in a camera and let everybody know,” said Reo.

Reo spends hundreds of dollars every year of products and blow outs to tame her mane.

“I’m skeptical about anything to be honest because I’ve used it all,” said Reo.

Reo agreed to test the Straight ‘N’ Go for CBS 11’s new consumer segment “Spend it or Save it”.

The product promises super straight, frizz-free hair with no iron and salon-quality results in half the time.

The wireless, cordless brush is supposed to replace your straightener. The ceramic plates heat up as you dry your hair.

“So we’ll need a blow dryer and a lot of faith,” said Reo.

She opened the package with no trouble.

“It looks nice and simple. Looks like it has a little carrying case,” said Reo.

The brief instructions said to clip her damp hair in two inch sections and start at the root.

Reo used a spray bottle to get her hair wet and had a bit of an awkward start of trying to figure out how to use the brush and blow dryer at the same time.

“We got a lot going on here. We’re going to have to turn the blow dryer on first and then put this on the root,” said Reo.

After a few minutes, she figured out how to best use the brush and started straightening sections of her hair.

“It’s actually making it straight,” said Reo.

After nearly 10 minutes, she was done with the front part of her hair.

“I’m really surprised that this little thing with no electricity worked. My hair is pretty flat, it feels great and smooth,” said Reo.

After drying almost all of her hair we had to ask:

Cristin: So Autumn, is Straight N’ Go a Spend or Save?

Autumn: Straight N’ Go is a Spend!

The Straight N’ Go cost us $14.95 on the As Seen on TV website under the new products tab.

