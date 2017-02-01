Texas Tech’s QB Class May Add Depth After Mahomes Departure

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Texas Tech’s QB Class May Add Depth After Mahomes Departure

February 1, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: Kliff Kingsbury, National Signing Day, Texas Tech

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

LUBBOCK (AP) – Since so much of the Texas Tech program revolves around the quarterback, McLane Carter and Xavier Martin were among the most notable signing day names Wednesday even though it’s possible neither will lead the pass-happy offense next season.

The Red Raiders lost FBS passing yards leader Patrick Mahomes early to the NFL draft, creating an opening for Nic Shimonek to start but leaving questions about depth at the position for coach Kliff Kingsbury, a former Texas Tech quarterback.

Carter, a lefty, threw 30 touchdown passes last season at Tyler Junior College and figures to be the leading candidate to take Shimonek’s old role as the backup if he doesn’t supplant the senior.

Martin, a dual-threat quarterback from Cibolo Steele, enrolled early so he could join Carter but might end up at another position.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: None

Best in class: Jack Anderson, OL, Frisco, Texas. Ranked as the No. 10 prospect in recruit-rich Texas by 247Sports, Anderson chose the Red Raiders over Alabama and Oklahoma among others. The offensive line was a glaring need in recruiting because of injuries, players giving up football and dismissals.

Best of the rest: Riko Jeffers, LB, Garland, Texas. The Red Raiders finished last in the nation in total defense last season, allowing 554 yards per game. A young linebacking group also has some junior college signees so it will be interesting to see whether Jeffers can contribute immediately.

Late addition: Jacob Hines, OL, Long Beach, California. The junior college product committed to Texas Tech last May, changed his mind a few days later and changed it again in December. He could be another important piece in an area of need.

One that got away: Bronson Boyd, WR, Arlington, Texas. One of 12 midterm signees was kicked off the team a little more than a week after joining the program for unspecified reasons. Boyd was the only receiver to get a scholarship offer, but it’s already the deepest position on the roster.

How they’ll fit in: The Red Raiders loaded up on offensive linemen (five) and defensive backs (six), the top two positions of need. Those two areas accounted for half of the 22 scholarship players who left the program with eligibility remaining over the past 20 months. Two more linemen — Dawson Deaton, Anderson’s teammate at Frisco High School, and Will Farrar from suburban Houston — were Texas Tech’s other two highest-rated high school recruits.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia