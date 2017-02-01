The Foote Files: Decades Programming Alert: Need More Mary Tyler Moore? No Problem!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Wanna see more of the Mary Tyler Moore Show? Look no further that the Decades Channel (broadcast locally on KTVT 11.2).
Starting this Saturday, February 4, at 12:00 p.m. CT through early Monday morning, February 6 at 5:30 a.m. CT, Decades (sister network to MeTV 21.2) will air 84 episodes from this Emmy Award winning series and ratings hit for CBS during the 1970’s. Ironically, that is exactly one half of all episodes made (168 total).
Decades is a joint venture between CBS Television Stations and Weigel Broadcasting of Chicago. If you do not have it on your cable/satellite provider, you can watch it over the air for free on Channel 11.2.
Enjoy the MTM binge!!
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)