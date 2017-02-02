CBS11[1]
2 Wanted For Deadly Shooting In Dallas

February 2, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Anchor Inn, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, robbery, Suspect Vehicle

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a deadly shooting around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said, Brent Randall, 44, and another person were parked in their vehicle waiting for a business to open at 1820 W. Mockingbird Lane.

While they were waiting, a gray car approached the pair.

Recognizing that they were in some kind of danger, the driver with Randall began to drive off as a man wearing a red bandanna over his face shot from the gray car into the victims’ vehicle.

Randall was shot and killed.

Shortly before this homicide, police said an aggravated robbery happened at the Anchor Inn at 10230 Harry Hines.

The victim of the aggravated robbery gave officers the same vehicle description and suspect description as the surviving victim in the shooting.

Police got video surveillance from the Anchor Inn showing the suspect vehicle and the robbery.

The victim at the Anchor Inn gave the following description of the suspect vehicle: A gray four-door Chevrolet Malibu 2012 to 2014 model.

The description of the suspects was not very specific.

Police believe the two crimes could be related due to the close proximity and striking similarities of the suspects and suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects are asked to call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477). All tipsters remain anonymous.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

