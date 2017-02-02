Arlington Officials Take Rides In Self-Driving Vehicle

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The future is rolling in North Texas in the form of self-driving vehicles. The Alliance for Transportation Innovation (ATI) hosted rides today in one of their fully “autonomous transit vehicles” – think of it as a minibus without a steering wheel.

City officials were some of the first to take a spin. The vehicle is programmed to stay on one path and stop for anything in its way.

Paul Brubaker, the CEO for ATI, said they’re hoping to show the public that there’s no need to worry about safety when it comes to self-driving vehicle technology.

“The purpose of the vehicle is to avoid situations like that in the first place,” he said. This [vehicle] is computer driven and computers don’t drink and rive, they don’t text and rive, they don’t fall asleep and they don’t get fatigued.”

Arlington was chosen as the North Texas test site because the football stadium and the ballpark. The city was the ideal site to see how the driverless vehicles would perform as shuttles from parking lots to the venues.

After going for a spin Arlington officials said they could see the new technology being one of the great things on the horizon for the entertainment district. Mayor Jeff said, “If you think about our entertainment district, that brings 14 million people here into our city, and then our major shopping areas to the south, I think we’re a great place to try out this technology.”

The autonomous shuttle that rolled around the Arlington Convention Center had no steering wheel or pedals and had enough space to seat 12 people.

