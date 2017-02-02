Armed Robbery Suspect Shot By Police

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COMMERCE (CBSDFW.COM) – Armed robber is in the hospital after being shot by police in Commerce Wednesday night.

Commerce Police say officers from Commerce and University Police Departments responded to the Dollar General at 1000 Culver Street for a robbery in progress shortly before 9:00 p.m.

That’s where they found an armed man leaving the store. Police said, “during the confrontation, an exchange of gunfire ensued between the officers and the suspect.”

The suspect was shot multiple times and was taken into custody. No officers or bystanders were hurt.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. Police said they do not know his condition.

Both officers will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The Texas Rangers have been called to assist in this investigation.

