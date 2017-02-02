Boy Dies Following Suspicious Plano Fire, Mom Died Earlier

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old boy has died following a North Texas apartment fire that left his mother dead amid allegations she tried to kill him and set the blaze.

Court documents released Thursday indicate Plano police were initially investigating Monday afternoon’s fire at the Village of Preston Creek Apartments on Preston Road as arson and attempted murder.

When police and fire officials arrived, they found the apartment full of smoke from a lit stove, and fires started in every room.

Officer David Tilley says the boy died Wednesday night at Parkland Memorial Hospital. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office says a cause of death was pending Thursday for the son, Mounesh Lakshmigari.

A police affidavit says the mother, 30-year-old Santhia Lakshmigari, was the suspect in the fire in which she and her son suffered severe burns, plus the child’s throat was cut and he had a skull fracture.

The mother died at a hospital on Monday.

