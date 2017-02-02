In NFL Sales, Brady And The Cowboys Are Tops

February 2, 2017 9:44 AM By Mike Fisher
By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Tom Brady’s still tops. And the Cowboys still sell.

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady — the No. 1-ranked name in NFL merchandise in 2015 — is back on top for the period spanning March 1 through Nov. 30.

But beyond the likely star of this week’s Super Bowl? The NFL merchandise list has a distinctly Dallas flavor.

Rookie Ezekiel Elliott is now No. 2 on the list. His Dallas teammate Dez Bryant is No. 3.

It’s a QB-heavy list, naturally … but Dallas is even a leader there, as the Cowboys place two quarterbacks in the top 14.

TOP 14 NFL PLAYERS IN SALES (3/1-11/30)

  • 1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
  • 2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
  • 3. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
  • 4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
  • 5. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
  • 6. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
  • 7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
  • 8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
  • 9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
  • 10. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
  • 11. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 12. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
  • 13. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
  • 14. Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys
