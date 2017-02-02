In NFL Sales, Brady And The Cowboys Are Tops

By Mike Fisher
FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Tom Brady’s still tops. And the Cowboys still sell.
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady — the No. 1-ranked name in NFL merchandise in 2015 — is back on top for the period spanning March 1 through Nov. 30.
But beyond the likely star of this week’s Super Bowl? The NFL merchandise list has a distinctly Dallas flavor.
Rookie Ezekiel Elliott is now No. 2 on the list. His Dallas teammate Dez Bryant is No. 3.
It’s a QB-heavy list, naturally … but Dallas is even a leader there, as the Cowboys place two quarterbacks in the top 14.
TOP 14 NFL PLAYERS IN SALES (3/1-11/30)
- 1. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
- 2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
- 3. Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys
- 4. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants
- 5. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
- 6. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
- 7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
- 8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
- 9. Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots
- 10. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
- 11. Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- 12. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
- 13. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys
- 14. Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys