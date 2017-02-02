Kevin Nails Down Some Scavenger Hunt Points

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
All this week while the guys are in Houston covering Super Bowl radio row, they’ve devised a game to challenge each other…a scavenger hunt.
Each show can get points for everything from awkward questions, to selfies, and even having someone famous give you something.
Kevin of the K&C Masterpiece decided to take advantage of being on late at night to rack up some points.
Watch!
