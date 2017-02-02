Mike Singletary Comments On Rape Allegations At Baylor

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (105.3 THE FAN) – Days after a lawsuit claiming at least 52 acts of rape, including five gang rapes, by not less than 31 different football players on their campus, Baylor has been under the microscope by many within and outside the college football world. It’s an unfortunate time for those with a direct connection to the Waco university … including one of the program’s greatest players.
Thursday morning on THE FAN, Pro and College football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary addressed the turmoil at his alma mater.
“I think the new regime there now needs to keep their nose to the grindstone and work their tails off,” said Singletary. “I think this is an issue happening all around our country. It’s just been a little more quite.”
Singletary went on to address the possibility of the death penalty being handed to Baylor. “I hope not. There are a few guys that did a lot of damage,” he said, “There’s some great kids on that program”
