Music Factory At Las Colinas Set To Open By Labor Day

IRVING(CBS11) – It is a multi-million dollar promise now rising from the North Texas prairie. In Irving, a 17-acre entertainment, retail and office complex dubbed, The Music Factory at Las Colinas is set to open by Labor Day.

“There was a lot of skepticism about this project dating back 6 to 8 years,” said Eric Bunner with Skanska Construction. “Now it’s finally coming to reality.”

The project will include a movie theater, concert hall, outdoor amphitheater and more than a dozen restaurants. On Thursday, Bunner took CBS 11 for a tour of the project that he said is now roughly 60 percent complete… gesturing to many of the unique amenities at restaurants that will entice visitors to come and linger

“[It’s] got some overhead doors on the south side that will open up to the 50,000 square foot plaza, so it’ll be kind of a nice indoor/outdoor venue,” said Bunner. “They can take in a concert and spend the evening. Spend the day. There’s a 50 square foot plaza that has an outdoor stage, music is available out there. It will be an incredible venue for people to come and spend the day.”

Even before visitors arrive, supporters are calling the complex an asset for the city.

“This project is projected to have an estimated $14 million of taxable income, sales tax generated from the consumers that will enjoy this project,” said Beth Bowman, President & CEO Greater Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce.

Still, there is much work to be done before September.

“A lot of brick, metal panel, curtain wall, windows, plaster and it’s really going to start taking shape here over the next couple of months,” said Bunner.

LiveNation is expected to announce the inaugural act for the venue’s grand opening in the next couple of weeks.

