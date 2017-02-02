North Texas Man’s Message Of Love – 6 Months Later

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TROPHY CLUB (CBS11) – It was a movement that started days after five officers were murdered in Downtown Dallas last July.

Chris Bailey made a sign with the words, “Everyone Love Everyone,” and stood on random corners in the DFW Metroplex.

Six months and an intense election later, Bailey has not given up on his unique attempt to spread a message of love.

“What’s really kind of sad is the bigger the crisis we seem to be in, the more, well received I am,” said Bailey, who started the group, “Everybody Love Everybody.”

Using only a homemade sign and his stance, Bailey thinks it is all he needs to help change the world.

Shortly after posting pictures and creating a Facebook group, his movement spread across the globe.

“I said the last time I met you that we need a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bailey. “I haven’t seen it yet.”

Despite the negativity in the world, Bailey has not wavered.

“This whole thing started because we needed to filter out the hate. And the more hate there is the more we need this,” said Bailey. “I just feel like there’s a whole lot of hate right now.”

If it has only gotten worse, some would question why Bailey would continue spending his free time and nearly every day on a corner telling everyone to love everyone.

“There’s always going to be people out there that just won’t fall in place and do this,” said Bailey. “But I guess I’m kind of a dreamer.”

On a cold Thursday afternoon while standing at the corner of Trophy Lake Drive and 114, Bailey was reminded he was not dreaming.

A father pulled over and approached him with his daughter wanting to take pictures with Bailey.

“Can we have more of them out here?” questioned Andrew Clugston, who lives in Trophy Club.

Clugston stopped by hoping to set an example for his 4-year-old daughter, Maya.

“The message needs to be out there,” said Clugston. “If there’s anything a few folks feel is lacking in the world, it’s sympathy, empathy and ultimately love.”

As much as he bleeds for his sign and message, Bailey is realistic.

“We can’t really love and help everybody, but we got to try,” said Bailey.

A dreamer who hopes one day he will not be needed.

“It’d be awesome,” said Bailey. “Until then, here I am.”

Bailey’s Facebook group has reached nearly 60,000 followers.

