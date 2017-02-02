“Old School” Sessions Prep Millennials For Professional Gigs

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

“Old School” Sessions Prep Millennials For Professional Gigs

February 2, 2017 6:25 PM

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A new boot camp of sorts in etiquette and communications skills training is bridging the gap between generations.

The “Old School” founded by baby boomer Jim Whiddon aims at helping young millennial professionals polish their intra-personal skills for professional purposes.

Whiddon said the idea for the seminar, “came about because we wanted to teach the millennials the wisdom and tools of all centuries and bring them into this age of distraction.”

He said many young professionals who fall into the millennial category lack the skills of face-to-face communications, leading to lost employment or business opportunities.

Not understanding the value of a firm hand shake or eye-to-eye contact are areas where millennials need help, according to Whiddon.

He added it’s important to be “Able to connect with them in just a few minutes and begin to form a relationship.”

Haley Rogers, 26, is a writer who attended one of the sessions and said she’s improving at communicating in person but admits it’s not a skill she has polished.

Rogers attributed that to a culture obsessed with text messaging and e-mailing.

She added, “I think all the immersion of technology builds a wall between us and other people.”

Many millennials were sent to the sessions by their bosses, and others like Rogers chose to attend on their own.

The sessions cost $249.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia