“Old School” Sessions Prep Millennials For Professional Gigs

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A new boot camp of sorts in etiquette and communications skills training is bridging the gap between generations.

The “Old School” founded by baby boomer Jim Whiddon aims at helping young millennial professionals polish their intra-personal skills for professional purposes.

Whiddon said the idea for the seminar, “came about because we wanted to teach the millennials the wisdom and tools of all centuries and bring them into this age of distraction.”

He said many young professionals who fall into the millennial category lack the skills of face-to-face communications, leading to lost employment or business opportunities.

Not understanding the value of a firm hand shake or eye-to-eye contact are areas where millennials need help, according to Whiddon.

He added it’s important to be “Able to connect with them in just a few minutes and begin to form a relationship.”

Haley Rogers, 26, is a writer who attended one of the sessions and said she’s improving at communicating in person but admits it’s not a skill she has polished.

Rogers attributed that to a culture obsessed with text messaging and e-mailing.

She added, “I think all the immersion of technology builds a wall between us and other people.”

Many millennials were sent to the sessions by their bosses, and others like Rogers chose to attend on their own.

The sessions cost $249.

