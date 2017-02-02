Reward Increased For North Richland Hills Most Wanted Sex Offender

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) have increased the reward for information on a North Texas man listed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.
The reward for information leading to the capture of Mark Timothy McBride has been increased to $8,000, if the tip comes in during the month of February.
McBride was convicted of indecency with a child/sexual contact more than a decade ago in Tarrant County, for having sex with two 16-year-old girls. Now the 59-year-old is is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, parole violation and probation violation.
While McBride has ties in North Richland Hills and Fort Worth, he had expressed an interest in living and working in Alaska before fleeing North Texas in 2011.
McBride is a white male who stands 5′ 10″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds and officials say he may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about McBride or any other Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive or sex offender is asked to contact authorities. There are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:
• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477)
• Text the letters DPS and then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone
• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking the link under the picture
• Tips can also be submitted on Facebook, just click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link underneath the “About” section
• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. Mobile is available for iPhone users through the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.
