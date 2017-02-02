Roy Pays Off The ‘No Shirt 9’ Punishment

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
Because he overslept one morning for the week The Fan is at Super Bowl radio row, Shan & RJ’s producer Roy had to be punished!
On the advice of former Fan host Jane Slater, Roy had to do an entire segment on radio row shirtless.
Not only shirtless, but with a sign around his neck that said “Overslept!”
Watch as Roy pays off his punishment.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)