Roy Pays Off The ‘No Shirt 9’ Punishment

February 2, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Facebook Live, Houston, Roy White, Shan & RJ, Super Bowl, Texas, Video

Because he overslept one morning for the week The Fan is at Super Bowl radio row, Shan & RJ’s producer Roy had to be punished!

On the advice of former Fan host Jane Slater, Roy had to do an entire segment on radio row shirtless.

Not only shirtless, but with a sign around his neck that said “Overslept!”

Watch as Roy pays off his punishment.

 

