States Differ In Response To Trump Immigration Plans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Here’s a look at what Texas and some other states have done or are considering after President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to withhold federal funding from communities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities:

STATES CONSIDERING PRO-SANCTUARY STATUS

— California: Legislative Democrats on Tuesday advanced a bill that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The measure marks their first formal effort to resist Trump’s immigration policies.

— Vermont: Republican Gov. Phil Scott said late Monday his state will not work with federal authorities to carry out border security and immigration enforcement orders. Scott also said he would ask the Legislature to pass laws that would prohibit local officials from carrying out such actions.

— New Mexico: A proposal from Democrats would prevent local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws and would turn the state with the largest percentage of Hispanic residents into a “sanctuary state.” GOP Gov. Susana Martinez appears unlikely to endorse the measure.

STATES CONSIDERING ANTI-SANCTUARY LAWS

— Texas: Governor Greg Abbott instructed lawmakers to send him a bill by June that punishes local governments that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities. He wants to withhold taxpayer money to cities that don’t detain immigrants in the country illegally and have the power to remove elected officials who don’t comply.

— Idaho: Legislation introduced this week would keep taxpayer money from municipalities if they stop enforcing federal immigration laws. Officers would not be allowed to arrest or round up suspects solely for immigration violations, but if a suspect cannot provide proof of immigration status 48 hours after being detained, officials could check and it would be noted in the court record.

— Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania: Statehouses in those states have introduced legislation this year seeking to ban cities or schools from breaking with federal immigration laws.

— Georgia: Lawmakers are considering a bill prohibiting state funding to private schools that declare themselves “sanctuary campuses.”

