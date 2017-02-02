Tasha’s KRLD To Do List February 2-5, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wraps up this weekend (February 4th).

Save some money with $5 Admission to the Dallas Arboretum now through February 24.

The DFW Boat Expo, the largest boating event in North Texas, is at Dallas Market Hall Friday through next Sunday. (2/3-12) This deal has over 650 all new 2017 boat and watercraft models on display and available for purchase.

Operation Kindness – the original and largest no-kill shelter in North Texas – is celebrating the country the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game airing on SuperPURR Bowl Sunday February 5 at 11 a.m. Central on Hallmark Channel. In preparation for the big game, Operation Kindness wants to help find forever homes for cats and kittens by offering cat care starter kits with all cat and kitten adoptions made on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5. Operation Kindness will host a special pre-game “tail”gate featuring a musical performance by members of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra beginning on Saturday, February 4 at 12:30 p.m. in the lobby of the no-kill shelter located at 3201 Earhart Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006. On Sunday, February 5, from 11-5p…adopters will have an opportunity to meet with Lana Fraley Rich the Catsultant to answer adopter’s questions about cat behaviors and provide tips about adoption. Adoption fees are $135 for cats and kittens.

February is “Dirt Month” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, starting out with the Monster Jam Championship Series Saturday (Feb. 4). World-class drivers compete in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions and it features a lineup of the most recognizable trucks in the world including: Grave Digger driven by Morgan Kane — Max-D driven my Tom Meents — Gas Monkey Garage driven by BJ Johnson — Luca Oil Crusader driven by Linsey Weenk — Hooked driven by Bryan Wright — Avenger driven by Jim Koehler — Brutus driven by Brad Allen — Fluffy driven by Kevin King — Slinger driven by Scott Harsock — Saigon Shaker driven by Ryan Disharoon — War Wizard driven by Shane Phreed — Scooby-Doo driven by Brianna Mahon — El Toro Loco driven by Chuck Werner — Stone Crusher driven by Steve Sims.

The Krewe of Orleans Mardi Gras Ball is Saturday evening at the Irving Convention Center (2/4)

Los Lonely Boys are playing the House of Blues Saturday night. (2/4)

Eric Church is playing the AAC Friday night. (2/3)

The Hot Chocolate 15k/5k is at Fair Park Saturday. (2/4)

Foreigner is playing the Verizon Friday night. (2/3)

