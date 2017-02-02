The Pirates On The Prairie Concert

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Pirates, or privateers as they were called, were first commissioned by the U.S. Continental Congress in 1776 on a per-voyage basis to fight England.

Two hundred and forty one years later they are mostly at Jimmy Buffett concerts or the pirate ship adventure in Port Aransas.

However, modern day pirates will abound at the Grand Prairie Parks & Recreations 6th Annual Pirates on the Prairie concert at the Uptown Theater Saturday February 11th..

“There are going to be two pirate bands there doing sea shanties filled with a lot of stupid humor and a lot of very glorious costumes” said Craig Lutke of The Bilge Pumps Pirate Band.

The Bilge Pumps have been a motley crew for seventeen years and are the official pirate ban of Grand Prairie.

“We call ourselves the official pirates of Grand Prairie because we were proclaimed such by the mayor of Grand Prairie at Pirates On The Prairie two years ago” Craig added.

The 6th Annual Pirates On The Prairie show is presented in part by The Texas Renaissance Festivaland will include face painters, balloon artist, and caricature artist to keep the kids happy before the show.

Doors open at the Uptown Theater at 5:30 pm Saturday February 11th and the show begins at 6 pm with the Pride of Bedlam Pirate band and their own brand of pirate craziness and music. Seadog Slam will entertain with salty family friendly poetry and rhyme before the show.

JD Ryan is swashbuckling with The Bilge Pumps…Around Town!

Details: The Bilge Pumps | 6th Annual Pirates On The Prairie

