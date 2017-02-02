CBS11[1]
Trump Takes Jabs At Schwarzenegger’s “Apprentice”

February 2, 2017 10:35 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is seeking prayers for Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for “The Celebrity Apprentice” — the show that Trump once hosted.

Addressing the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington on Thursday, Trump said ratings went “right down the tubes,” and the show has been a “total disaster” since the actor and former California governor debuted as host last month.

Trump told the audience, “I want to just pray for Arnold if we can.”

Schwarzenegger responded in a brief video on his Twitter account, captioned “The National Prayer Breakfast?” He suggests he and Trump switch jobs since Trump is “such an expert in ratings.”

That way, Schwarzenegger said, “people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

According to the Nielsen company, ratings for Schwarzenegger’s debut were down significantly compared to Trump’s debut in January 2004.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Allen Gunn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:51 am

    please tell me that the ratings for a tv show isn’t the thing that a president hones in on.It just shows how shallow and unprepared this clown is to be president.Hope you deplorables that voted for this idiot are happy-guess you’ll have to wait and get your ideas from the head ignoramus since its obvious you can’t think for yourselves

