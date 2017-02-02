CBS11[1]
Update: Actor, Theater Director Shot Making Full Recovery

February 2, 2017 4:48 PM By Austin York
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, Crime, Dallas, Dr. Bobaganush, Matthew Posey, Ochre House Theatre, Theater, Violence

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An actor who was shot in the face near a bar in Deep Ellum is out of the ICU and expected to make a full recovery.

Ochre House Theatre founder Matthew Posey was in Deep Ellum when he was shot in the face outside the Cold Beer Company next to the Double Wide bar.

Carla Parker with the Ochre House says the 58-year-old actor, who has had minor roles in movies and TV shows, is expected to make a full recovery.

“He made it through a surgery yesterday and although he’s swollen he’s in good spirits and recuperating.”

She says unfortunately the production of “Dr. Bobaganush” Posey was performing in at the theater was cancelled following the shooting.

Parker says Posey’s family is asking for any donations to be made to the theater.

“His family is so generous and they have figured out his medical expenses. It is their wish that any donations, in lieu of flowers or support be made to the theater,” Parker says.

Police are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting and are looking to see if there’s surveillance video from nearby businesses that show the suspects.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

