Williams 3-Pointers Push TCU Past Kansas State In OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – TCU was riding a four-game losing streak and had never won in Manhattan as a member of the Big 12 Conference. By the end of the night, the Horned Frogs had fixed both of those things.

Even though it took an extra five minutes.

JD Miller scored 18 points, Vladimir Brodziansky had 17 and Kenrich Williams hit two 3-pointers in overtime as TCU defeated Kansas State 86-80 on Wednesday night.

Williams opened the overtime scoring with a 3-pointer and his big shot with 1:48 to play after a trey by KSU’s Xavier Sneed made it 83-77 with 1:48 to play.

The Wildcats closed it to 3 with 25 seconds to go after Wesley Iwundu had a dunk and made 1 of 2 free throws on the next possession but Alex Robinson made two free throws at 15 seconds and after a KSU missed, Jaylen Fisher made a free throw with six seconds left.

Robinson and Fisher had 12 points each for the Horned Frogs (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) and Williams had 11 and 10 rebounds.

Kamau Stokes had 21 points and Sneed 19 for the Wildcats (15-7, 4-5).

Brodziansky’s jumper with 25 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 73 and then he blocked a shot but Stokes, who got the ball back but couldn’t get a last shot to fall.

“He was big down the stretch,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “He is a hard guy to guard, especially when we have the four shooters around and we are making shots.”

BIG PICTURE

TCU: With Brodziansky hitting 7 of 9 shots, the Hornet Frogs shot 50 percent for the game. And they were even betting behind the arc, madding 10 of 17. Miller hit 4 of 5, Williams 3 of 4 and Fisher 2 of 3. Robinson had eight assists and Williams four steals.

Kansas State: Stokes hit 5 of 10 from distance and Sneed was 3 of 3. Stokes also had seven assists but he had seven turnovers.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Kansas State forced 22 turnovers but had 20 of its own.

QUOTABLE

“Now, we lost three in a row and let’s see what we can do,” KSU coach Bruce Weber said. “We are going to Baylor, with Kansas following that. All we can do is worry about getting ready for Baylor and ourselves. They had six guys in double figures, and we had four but we just did not have enough and obviously we just had too many turnovers.”

UP NEXT

TCU will host Texas on Saturday.

Kansas State travels to Baylor on Saturday.

