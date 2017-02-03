3-Year-Old Girl Shot While Sleeping Inside Dallas Apartment

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Gunfire from outside injured a 3-year-old girl sleeping in a south Dallas apartment.
Police said that the toddler was shot just before 1:30 a.m. early Friday after someone opened fire at the Oasis Apartments, in the 2700 block of East Ledbetter Drive in east Oak Cliff.
Bullets shattered a kitchen window and went through a wall into the room where the little girl was sleeping on a couch. At least one of the shots hit the child in the leg.
The little girl was taken to Children’s Medical Center, but her injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening. Another child was also sleeping in the same room, but nobody else was hurt by the gunfire.
Dallas Police Department investigators are still looking into the incident and what may have led up to the shooting. Officials have not released additional information about the suspected shooter, a possible motive or if someone inside of the apartment was being targeted.
