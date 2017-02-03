Celebrity Autographs Get Digital Twist For Social Media

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (AP) – Giving a fan an autograph and ensuring its authenticity suddenly has a 21st century twist perfect for social media.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees helped unveil Microsoft’s new “social autograph” Thursday using Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 device.
Brees took photos with five fans, then he signed the photo using the Surface pen allowing him to use Saints gold for his autograph. Then the signed photo is shared with the fan on social media to re-tweet or post from Brees’ account.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson first showed off the new autograph on “Conan ” on Tuesday night.
Jeff Tran, director of sports and alliances at Microsoft, said they wanted to use their Windows 10 inking technology to reinvent the traditional autograph.
“These Microsoft Social Autographs give fans an all-new kind of digital memorabilia that’s more personal, shareable and will live forever,” Tran said.
