Couple Snaps Pics Of Bald Eagle In Their Backyard

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A husband and wife were stunned when a bald eagle flew over their house and perched on a tree in their backyard Friday.
Jerry and Norma Bishop live in an unincorporated area near downtown Heath, about 20 miles east of downtown Dallas.
They said they couldn’t help but notice as “a very large bird” flew over them while they were sitting on their back porch.
In awe, they watched as it landed about 1000 feet away in one of their trees.
Immediately they noticed it wasn’t like any kind of bird they had seen before.
Jerry Bishop ran to his house, picked up his 600mm lens and started taking pictures of the majestic bald eagle.
Bald eagles begin nesting from mid-February to March, so this is a good time to catch a glimpse of one if you’re lucky.
