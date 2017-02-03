Fun Food Ideas For Your Super Bowl Party

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Since the Cowboys aren’t in the Super Bowl this year, the TV commercials and party food is really where the fun will be for most North Texans. Instead of ordering pizza and wings like 13 million Americans will, let’s think outside the huddle.

If you want to see the game on an incredible television screen and get the VIP treatment, you can’t get any cooler than Cool River Cafe.

“We’ve got fifteen hi-def screens, a major screen with a $120,000 Christie Projector. So you’ve got a 16′ X 9′ foot image to watch the game” said Pat Obenshain of the Cool River Cafe in Las Colinas.

The Cool River Premiere Seating package offers VIP seating, open food bars, 4 drinks tickets and a chance to win prizes after the game in a raffle.

“That includes a smoked prime rib carving station, build-your-own taco bar, a Kobe Slider bar and dessert station” Obenshain added.

All Snuffer’s locations will have the Super Bowl on the Wide Screen TV’s, but they will feature a burger that will score a touchdown every time.

“We are also going to be having a special on our ‘Dak Burger’. It’s 100% ground chuck burger, on a bed of hickory smoked barbeque sauce and sliced red onions. Then it’s topped with aged cheddar cheese and apple smoked bacon slices…really delicious!” said Elizabeth Werner of Snuffer’s in Preston Center.

If you’d prefer to stay home but don’t want to do the cooking, may I suggest the Scratch Kitchen in Southlake.

“Scratch Kitchen is family owned and operated business. We do home style cooking take-out only” said Scratch Kitchen Co-Owner Ted Bilsky.

You’ll be able to build your own Super Bowl feast from their extensive family recipes and homemade desserts. So what is popular on the Scratch Kitchen Super Bowl party menu?

“Our Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf, Brisket Bites, Prime Tenderloin Sliders, Stuffed Mushrooms, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and King Roll Casserole. Anything just like Mama use to make, that’s what we do” Ted added.

JD Ryan is getting you ready to eat like a Super Bowl winner…Around Town!

Details: Cool River Cafe | Snuffer’s Restaurants | Scratch Kitchen in Southlake

