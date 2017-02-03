Golden Chick Restaurant Apologizes After Employee Refuses Service To Cop

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A popular restaurant chain is doing damage control after the actions of one employee threatened to derail its image.

That employee was fired for refusing to serve a Dallas Police officer.

“All those things that we had worked over the years to build see you can see it crashing down because of one simple comment,” says Golden Chick Store Director Ike Ugokwe.

His restaurant has donated hundreds of school supplies to students and box dinners to the homeless as well as offered 50 percent discounts to police officers to come in for meals while on duty.

Ugokwe saw all those years of goodwill threatening to unravel Thursday because of a single restaurant employee who turned away a Dallas Police officer for service.

“The lady who made the comment said that she was making a sarcastic remark to the officer,” says Ugokwe, “Because it was unexpected the was officer was thinking ‘did something change here that I don’t know.’ ”

The incident led to a social media storm of protest and promises from the law enforcement community to boycott.

Ugokwe says all employees in his 36 stores are trained to serve everyone.

He has seen the fallout at other restaurants where officers have been turned away but never thought it would happen here.

“We belong to the community so the police is part of that community and we are part of it.”