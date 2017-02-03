Golden Chick Restaurant Apologizes After Employee Refuses Service To Cop

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Golden Chick Restaurant Apologizes After Employee Refuses Service To Cop

February 3, 2017 9:51 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, Golden Chick, JD Miles

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A popular restaurant chain is doing damage control after the actions of one employee threatened to derail its image.

That employee was fired for refusing to serve a Dallas Police officer.

“All those things that we had worked over the years to build see you can see it crashing down because of one simple comment,” says Golden Chick Store Director Ike Ugokwe.

His restaurant has donated hundreds of school supplies to students and box dinners to the homeless as well as offered 50 percent discounts to police officers to come in for meals while on duty.

Ugokwe saw all those years of goodwill threatening to unravel Thursday because of a single restaurant employee who turned away a Dallas Police officer for service.

“The lady who made the comment said that she was making a sarcastic remark to the officer,” says Ugokwe, “Because it was unexpected the was officer was thinking ‘did something change here that I don’t know.’ ”

The incident led to a social media storm of protest and promises from the law enforcement community to boycott.

Ugokwe says all employees in his 36 stores are trained to serve everyone.

He has seen the fallout at other restaurants where officers have been turned away but never thought it would happen here.

“We belong to the community so the police is part of that community and we are part of it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia