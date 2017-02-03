Man Pimps 16-Year-Old Girl In Texas, Sentenced To 18 Years

February 3, 2017 12:24 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A judge sentenced a 46-year-old North Texas man to prison after he admitted pimping a 16-Year-Old girl in Wichita Falls and Dallas.

Edric Norvell Robinson Sr. was found guilty of one count of sex trafficking of children.

Officials say that for more than three months in 2014, Robinson “knowingly recruited, enticed and harbored” the teenager, while forcing her to perform sex acts for money.

In addition to the 216 month federal prison sentence, the judge ordered that Robinson serve 15 years of supervised release once he gets out of lockup. He must also register as a lifetime sex offender.

