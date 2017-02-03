Matthews To Compete In 3-Point Contest At All-Star Weekend

By: Josh Clark

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Mavs guard Wesley Matthews has been selected to compete in the JBL three-point contest at All-Star weekend.

The bow and arrow will be on full display in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 18 when some of the NBA’s best shooters air it out from deep. Matthews, however, won’t have time to do his patented move after every made 3-pointer if he wants a chance to win.

“I don’t think he’s going to have enough time to pull it and shoot it in the 3-point shooting contest,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “If he can do that and get all his shots off, he’s a hero.”

The shooting guard has knocked down a team-leading 129 triples this season. He’s shooting 38% from the perimeter in 46 games played.

This is the second time Matthews has competed in the Three-Point Contest. In 2015, Matthews finished fourth in the competition (held in Brooklyn) as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Matthews is hoping to become the second ever Maverick to win the competition in nine tries. Dirk Nowitzki is the only Mav to ever win the title, bringing home the trophy in 2006 in Houston.

Joining Matthews in the eight-player field will be defending champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, Houston’s Eric Gordon, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Portland’s CJ McCollum, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker and the L.A. Lakers’ Nick Young.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)