Police Shoot, Kill Suspect At Hotel In Las Colinas

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A hotel in Las Colinas was evacuated on Friday night after police shot and killed a man who they said refused to put down his gun.

Investigators said the staff at Homewood Suites by Hilton called 911 after hearing gunfire on the property.

Officers located the sources of the shots but said the suspect refused to come out of the room.

Police then evacuated the hotel.

After a short time, investigators said police hear more gunshots inside the room. The suspect then came outside, refused to put down his gun and was shot, according to officers.

“They’re trained to protect themselves and the public and fortunately they were able to do that without any further loss of life,” said Ofc. James McLellan of the Irving Police Department

McLellan said all three officers involved fired their weapons.

The name of the suspect and the names of the officers have not been released.

