Review: DSM’s An American in Paris

The dance is the thing! Most certainly in Dallas Summer Musicals and Performing Arts Fort Worth presentation of the multi-award winning musical An American in Paris.

Tony Award winning director and choreographer, Christopher Wheeldon, tells this beautiful story with sensational crafting of standard and modern ballet with some jazz dancing. Of course the music is by the fabulous George and Ira Gershwin, with classics like “I Got Rhythm,” ”S Wonderful ,” “Fidgety Feet” and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me”.

The musical, based on a book written by Craig Lucas, is a romance about an American Solider and a mysterious French girl seeking a new beginning after the horrors of World War II in the City of Lights.

Garen Scribner, as Jerry Mulligan, and Sara Esty, who is Lise Dassin, performed the lead roles on Broadway. They have a perfect chemistry of acting and sensual, smooth, fantastic dancing.

The rest of the cast was flawless and perfectly cast. I particularly enjoyed Etai Benson as the musician and narrator Adam Hochberg, and Nick Spangler as the humorous, morally strong Henri Baurel. Emily Ferranti and Gayton Scott were excellent as Milo Davenport and Madame Baurel.

Production Stage Manager Kenneth J. Davis and crew and all of the music and sound crews were sensational. The sets and costume designs by Bob Crowley were absolutely lavish. From the dual letter writing and split conversations, back drops, moving image projections, art work, cafes, clubs, and parties, it feels like you are in Paris. I was transfixed and in awe throughout the entire production.

What a way to begin 2017 at DSM!! An American in Paris is ‘S Wonderful! See it at Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas through February 12th and at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall February 14-19, 2017.

