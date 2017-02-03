Social Media: Think Twice Before Posting Pics Of Your Kids

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 10:00 PM To 10:35 PM

Social Media: Think Twice Before Posting Pics Of Your Kids

February 3, 2017 10:00 PM By Ginger Allen
Filed Under: Abuse, Facebook, Kik, men, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Sex, Sex Trafficking, SnapChat

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “It’s been 106 days since she’s been gone,” said Felita Verdell.

The Dallas grandmother marked her calendar the minute her granddaughter ran away in October. She called police to report her missing, but days and weeks turned into months without answers.

“She don’t have no money, no food, or anything like that. Where she is, like I said, ‘I don’t know.’ ”

Thus, Verdell turned to Melissa Woodward and Shanna Poteet. The women — both busy mothers with full-time jobs — run a non-profit called For the Sake of One. They said too many teenagers run away from home, only to be trapped by sex traffickers.

“I’ve been there. I started this organization because I’m a survivor of sex trafficking. I was sold on the streets of Dallas,” said Woodward, who now spends her nights as a private investigator, trying to save other teens from being sold.

And while you may think it can’t happen to your child, Woodward and Poteet said: think again.

“One of our cases was a man who was a friend of a friend of the mother, who shared a picture on Facebook.”

Woodward said the man saw a photo posted by a San Antonio woman. It showed her daughter in a cheerleading uniform, standing proudly next to her new car. Just enough information, she said, for a total stranger to approach the girl.

“He now has a complete description of her, what school she goes to… the license plate on the car. From that information he lured her from that school and she was gone for six and a half months, being sold to anywhere from 15 to 20 men a night.”

A nightmare that started with a picture someone could find in their feed almost any day. The crime that used to be on the streets, or on seedy websites, is now part of everyday life. Child advocates say main stream social media is connecting teens and traffickers.

“These guys say ‘oh, we love you’ and mom and dad are busy in corporate America… but this 19-year-old guy who has all this money and puts on a great show that he loves her, and buys her makeup and jewelry,” said Woodward, “that girl follows that guy and the minute she gets in that car, she’s going to hell and she ain’t coming back.”

The women said once the teens are gone, they slip through the cracks. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children estimates that one in six runaways are likely victims of child sex trafficking.

“The cops don’t have the manpower or the mandate unfortunately, to go out and look for these kids.”

Kids who are being lured in by social media, are then sold the same way, according to Woodward. “They’re actually selling themselves or someone is selling them on Facebook, on Kik, on Snapchat.”

So how do parents protect themselves and their children?

Strict privacy settings are a good start, but Woodward said you need to really look at each picture before you post, to learn just how much information you’re giving away. Don’t show your vehicle’s license plates or mention your child’s school, and be careful who can see or share your posts.

Facebook provides a guide for private settings, reporting problems and removing inappropriate pictures. Click here to see it.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More from Ginger Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia