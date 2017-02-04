Alpine Police Make Arrest After Human Remains Found In West Texas Town

February 4, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Alpine Police, Fort Worth, human remains, keller, Robert Fabian, Sul Ross State University, Sunny Glen, Zuzu Verk

ALPINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Alpine police arrested a man in relation to human remains that were found in the Sunny Glen area just northwest of Alpine.

Police arrested Robert Fabian on a warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Fabian was arrested at the 500 block of S. 16th Street in Alpine at around 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Alpine police didn’t immediately respond to messages on whether officials believe the remains are of a Sul Ross State University student who’s been missing since last fall.

Zuzu Verk of Keller has been missing since Oct. 12.

Brewster County Sheriff Dodson told CBS 7 that Verk is the only current missing persons case in the area.

