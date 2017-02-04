Dallas ISD Holds STEM Expo For Creative Students

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some of the brightest, young engineering minds in North Texas gathered in Dallas Saturday for the largest expo dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the state.

The Dallas Independent School District held its STEM Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center that featured more than 150 exhibits and competitions.

Sixth graders like Dana Contreras and teams of elementary and high school students built robots to compete.

“I’m planning on working in engineering,” said Dana. “Learning now really helps for when I get to college. So I can be an excellent engineer and I can help a lot of people.”

Dana’s robot won the judges’ award.

It was an expo turned battlefield where creativity met functionality.

This year’s expo also featured special exhibits on drones and 3D printing.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)