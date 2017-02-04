Dallas Police Seek Information After Teen Found Shot

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking information in the case of an 18-year-old being found shot near Spring Avenue and Cross Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting call just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday and found 18-year-old Demontric Warren lying next to a vehicle.

Warren was transported to Baylor Hospital with severe trauma.

According to a witness who was driving with Warren, two vehicles were shooting at them in the 4100 block of Electra. Warren was reportedly struck several times.

Police say the witness drove away and wrecked at Spring Avenue and Cross Street.

Witnesses were unable to provide a suspect description.

Police are asking anyone that has any information on the shooting to call 214.671.3635 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477

