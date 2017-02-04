Keller Animal Paintings By Anonymous Artist Vandalized

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Keller says the animal paintings from an anonymous artist that were drawn in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel were vandalized and had to be painted over.
The news was broken on the City of Keller’s Facebook page with pictures of the original paintings that the community “was enjoying so much.”
The paintings were of birds, an armadillo, a turtle and a deer.
When the paintings were spotted this month, city leaders were calling to meet the artist who drew the animals and to potentially agree on work for a mural in the tunnel.
