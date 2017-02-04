Keller Animal Paintings By Anonymous Artist Vandalized

February 4, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Animal Paintings, Anonymous Artist, keller, Vandalism

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Keller says the animal paintings from an anonymous artist that were drawn in the Bear Creek Parkway tunnel were vandalized and had to be painted over.

(Credit: City of Keller)

(Credit: City of Keller)

The news was broken on the City of Keller’s Facebook page with pictures of the original paintings that the community “was enjoying so much.”

(credit: City of Keller)

(credit: City of Keller)

The paintings were of birds, an armadillo, a turtle and a deer.

(credit: City of Keller)

(credit: City of Keller)

When the paintings were spotted this month, city leaders were calling to meet the artist who drew the animals and to potentially agree on work for a mural in the tunnel.

(credit: City of Keller)

(credit: City of Keller)

