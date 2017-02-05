CBS11[1]
Super Bowl LI: LISTEN LIVE on Atlanta's 92.9 The Game (desktop only)

Lady Gaga Jumps Off Roof To Start Halftime Show, Twitter Reacts

February 5, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: lady gaga, NFL, Ryan Mayer, Super Bowl LI

Ryan Mayer

The Super Bowl halftime show has given us our fair share of memorable moments over the years for better or worse. This year, with one of the world’s wildest performers in Lady Gaga taking the stage, it wasn’t a question of if we would get a memorable moment but rather what that moment would be.

Well, Gaga didn’t disappoint as she started her performance on the roof of NRG stadium before jumping off the roof to make her entrance to the stage.

Twitter, as you would expect, reacted accordingly, with plenty of jokes and a tip of the cap from Cirque Du Soleil for the acrobatics.

 

 

The performance drew praise across the social media network from movie stars, television talk show personalities and sports figures among others.

 

