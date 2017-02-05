Injured Arlington Officer Who Was Run Over Leaves Hospital

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington police officer who was run over twice during a traffic stop left the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Arlington police corporal Elise Bowden was released after one officer said she came very close to death after being run over by a driver during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Officers from the Arlington Police Department along with hospital staff and family formed a wall of honor as Cpl. Bowden was wheeled out of John Peter Smith hospital. She was met with cheers and applause.
The 14-year police veteran has several broken bones and a lengthy recovery ahead of her, but those who visited her are feeling good about her progress.
The driver, 23-year-old Tavis Crane, who ran over Cpl. Bowden was shot and killed by another officer. He had a felony warrant for evading arrest in Dallas County as well as misdemeanor warrants from Grand Prairie.
There’s been a call for Arlington police to release dash-cam video of the officer-involved shooting, but police say the policy is to not release video during an open investigation.
