Neighbors Sad To See Rowlett Water Tower Demolished

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A symbol of survival after the deadly tornado that ripped through Rowlett and Garland more than a year ago will be coming down.

Crews are preparing to tear down one of Rowlett’s water towers.

Throughout this community you can still see the tornado damage. That’s why for many the tower has become an icon representing one of the few things that has not changed.

Her rebuilding efforts are making progress, but it’s been 14 months since Ima Allen has been able to live in her own home. She can still remember taking shelter in her bathtub the night the deadly tornado hit.

“When we came out, that house was sitting right here. That whole house was here. We had to climb over everything,” said Allen.

A lot has changed since then. Many of her old neighbors have moved, but the Martha Lane water tower has been the one reminder of how things used to be.

“When I’m coming home, I see it. I know I’m headed in the right direction,” said Allen.

Rowlett Councilmember Robbert van Bloemendaal says it just isn’t safe to leave the tower in place vulnerable to another severe weather event.

“It’s become an icon for the city and for the people around here, but unfortunately it has to come down. I can see the reasons for that,” said van Bloemendaal.

That’s why he encouraged photographers like Ron McCarty to come by the day before its demolition and capture it for posterity.

“Obviously there’s new homes going up here. It will look different next year, so it’s important to be able to look back at it from a historical perspective,” said McCarty.

No matter how sad she is to see it go, Ima Allen says she’s grateful the tower has lasted this long to remind her how resilient her community is.

“At one point I didn’t even want to live here anymore, but then I come and I look at the tower, I said, okay, I have memories. So I’ll stay. I’ll rebuild,” said Allen.

Crews are set to demolish the tower Monday between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

City leaders say pieces of it will be kept for use in public art installations throughout the community.

