Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Leads Box Office For Third Weekend

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Leads Box Office For Third Weekend

February 5, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Box Office, M. Night Shyamalan, Rings, Split

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — M. Night Shyamalan’s multiple-personality thriller “Split” led the box office for a third-straight week, an unusual streak for a low-budget horror film.

According to studio estimates Sunday, “Split” came out on top again with $14.6 million in North American ticket sales, bringing the Universal Pictures release’s three-week haul to $98.7 million.

The run for the Universal Pictures release has come in an especially slow period at multiplexes. Hollywood traditionally skips significant new releases on Super Bowl weekend due to the game’s enormous television audience.

Surely hurt by the continued strength of “Split,” Paramount’s horror option, “Rings,” came in second with an estimated $13 million. The sequel was an attempted revival the dormant franchise begun with 2002’s “The Ring” and followed up with 2005’s “The Ring Two.”

That release, though, opened with $35.1 million. Like “Independence Day Resurgence,” ”Bad Santa 2″ and many more, “Rings” served as yet another questionable decision to recharge a franchise long out of theaters. It cost a relatively minimal $25 million to make and pulled in $15.2 million internationally over the weekend. But it won’t come close to the $249.3 million the first installment made globally, or the $161.5 million “The Ring Two” made.

The weekend’s other debut, “The Space Between Us,” flopped altogether. The STX Entertainment release, starring Asa Butterfield as a boy who comes to Earth after being raised by astronauts on Mars, made a mere $3.8 million. It cost $30 million to make.

Universal’s “A Dog’s Purpose” came in third with $10.8 million in its second weekend. Audiences have largely shrugged off the outcry over a leaked video from the film’s production of a frightened German shepherd being urged into churning water.

On Saturday, the group responsible for overseeing animal safety on the set, American Humane, released findings from an independent animal-cruelty expert. The unidentified veterinarian said the video mischaracterized the events on the set, though the vet acknowledged the dog should have been handled more gently in the scene shown in the video.

Several Oscar contenders continued to pad their totals. “Hidden Figures” earned $10.1 million for a seven-week total of $119.4 million. “La La Land” added $7.5 million to bring its domestic total to $118.3 million in nine weeks of release. And “Lion” took in $4 million in its 11th week for a cumulative total of $24.7 million.

“La La Land,” in particular, is doing exceptional business worldwide. The best-picture favorite made $20.1 million overseas on the weekend, bringing its global haul to nearly $270 million.

More box office was found in China, where Chinese New Year titles like “Kung Fu Yoga,” ”Journey to the West: Demons Strike Back” and “Duckweed” took in sums that dwarfed the North American market.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers also are included. Final three-day domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Split,” $14.6 million ($14.6 million international).

2. “Rings,” $13 million ($15.2 million international).

3. “A Dog’s Purpose,” $10.8 million.

4. “Hidden Figures,” $10.1 million.

5. “La La Land,” $7.5 million.

6. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” $4.5 million.

7. “Sing,” $4.1 million.

8. “Lion,” $4 million.

9. “The Space Between Us,” $3.8 million.

10. “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage,” $3.7 million ($12.4 million international).

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia