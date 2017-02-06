Police Confirm Found Remains Are Those Of Missing Keller Woman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The case of a missing college student from North Texas has been resolved after authorities in Apline have confirmed that newly discovered remains are of the 22-year-old Zuzu Verk.

Verk hasn’t been seen alive since last October. The Keller native was attending college at Sul Ross State University in Alpine. Her ex-boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested over the weekend and remains behind bars. He is facing charges related to concealing a corpse.

Fabian, 26, was arraigned from his Alpine jail cell this morning. his bail was set at $500,000. Fabian’s sister, Jocelin Carrillo, told the local CBS station KSOA that she doesn’t believe her brother committed a crime.

“The only question that keeps going through my mind is if the body hasn’t been identified why was he arrested, because the body has not been identified?” she asked. “Everybody’s focusing on my brother when somebody’s out there probably sitting around saying, ‘I got away with this.’”

It was late last week when investigators set up camp just west of Alpine, about 220 miles southeast of El Paso near the U.S.-Mexico border. It was there where a border patrol agent found a body in a shallow grave – just a few miles from Fabian’s home.

Police had searched Fabian’s home before the remains were found and said information gathered then and later led them to take action. Alpine Police Chief Russell Scown said, “We had evidence to begin with. We recovered more evidence at the scene, and so we felt the time was right to make that arrest.”

Investigators say the body had possibly been disturbed by wildlife and was unidentifiable to police. The autopsy is being performed in Dallas and police in Alpine said from there the remains are expected to be sent to the University of North Texas Forensic Services Unit in Fort Worth.

After the remains were found in Alpine the Verk family issued a statement that said, in part –

“As our family awaits the likely news that our worst fears have been realized, our sorrow has grown alongside a sense of relief from the constant state of not knowing. Zuzu has been a bright light in our lives. It has been our greatest challenge to go forward these last months without her joyous laugh, fierce idealism and heart-melting smile, knowing we may all never have them again. We could not have maintained our strength without the comforting embrace of our family, friends and community.”

