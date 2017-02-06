Best Lingerie Boutiques In DFW For Valentine’s Day Gifts

By Kena Sosa Recovering from 2016, let’s allow for as much celebration in 2017 as possible. For Valentine’s Day, drum up some passion with some special shopping for ladies’ garments to show off, show up and rekindle fires. Feel the love at these Dallas/Fort Worth ladies’ shops.

Zsofia’s Fine Lingerie

1130 Dragon St., Suite 160

Dallas, TX 75207

(214) 770-7696

www.zsofias.com 1130 Dragon St., Suite 160Dallas, TX 75207(214) 770-7696 Zsofia’s Fine Lingerie is ideal for the elegant lingerie shopper. The huge appeal of the enchanting racks of women’s wear is enough to draw in shoppers, but Zsofia’s steps up from the conventional. Zsofia’s Fine Lingerie insists on custom fitting clients to ensure each piece fits like a well-tailored glove, hugging curves and enhancing the natural loveliness of each individual. After a fitting, staff will lead you to the style that will make you feel amazing. Come to the Design District of Dallas and let Zsofia’s suit you.

Dallas Pinup

2928 Main St

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 741-4206

www.dallaspinup.com 2928 Main StDallas, TX 75226(214) 741-4206 With a flair for vintage glamour, Dallas Pinup is the place you want to go for classic and classy lingerie looks that draw all the attention you want or need. Woman-owned, woman-run and created for the needs of women, Dallas Pinup has inventive and imaginative styles of women’s wear you won’t find anywhere else. The pieces are created by female vendors, ensuring that your look will be personalized and unique, something neither you nor your partner will soon forget. There’s a reason the pinup girls of the 1940’s and 1950’s have become legendary, they have a style that truly embraces womanhood, with a side of fun and extra flair. While at Dallas Pinup, don’t forget to pick up some pinup shoes, make up and accessories. This haute haven has it all, not just for Valentine’s Day, but all year long.

Velvet Box

5900 Overton Ridge Blvd., Suite 120

Fort Worth, Texas 76132

(817) 529-1115

www.thevelvetbox.com 5900 Overton Ridge Blvd., Suite 120Fort Worth, Texas 76132(817) 529-1115 Reconnect with your romantic side with a trip to the Velvet Box for Valentine’s Day. Created from the need for a place where ladies and couples could go and open their eyes to something new. Inspiration and aesthetics abound at the Velvet Box. Clothing sewn with romance in mind comes in all sizes here as well as do accessories and other more daring items. Related: Best Places to Get Valentine’s Day Gifts in DFW

Loretta’s Intimates

721 N. Central Expressway, Suite 414

Plano, TX 75075

(972) 633-9100

www.lorettasintimates.com 721 N. Central Expressway, Suite 414Plano, TX 75075(972) 633-9100 Bras, brands and beachwear line the shelves at Loretta’s Intimates. Available at Loretta’s Intimates are also shapewear, accessories and friendly staff. One key difference between Loretta’s Intimates and others is that this site also sells menswear, making it the perfect place to shop for Valentines Day for her and for him. Inclusive and adventurous, Loretta’s Intimates provides a safe place to shop for the intimate needs of women of the DFW metroplex and features Valentine’s Day supply to meet the most specific demands.