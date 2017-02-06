Dallas Has Had It With ‘Bandit’ Signs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Plastered on utility poles, medians and stop signs, the City of Dallas has had enough. The city has stepped up efforts to clean up what are called, “bandit” signs.

Signs posted in the public right of way without a permit are considered “bandit” signs.

City code inspectors said they handle about 18,000 cases a year, but reports ramp up around spring time.

“It’s illegal and quite frankly, it’s littering,” said Code Compliance Director Chris Sweckard.

Sweckard said that last year the city spent about $65,000 to $100,000 in taxpayer money removing the signs.

They are asking the public to report anyone who is seen posting the signs, on the 311 app.

Ken Winn volunteers his time to tear down the signs and reports to the city code inspectors.

“The signs are illegal and they are ugly,” said Winn.

Winn estimates he has torn down 50,000 bandit signs over a decade.

