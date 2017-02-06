Dallas Has Had It With ‘Bandit’ Signs

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Has Had It With ‘Bandit’ Signs

February 6, 2017 9:11 PM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Bandit Signs, City Of Dallas, Code Compliance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Plastered on utility poles, medians and stop signs, the City of Dallas has had enough.  The city has stepped up efforts to clean up what are called, “bandit” signs.

Signs posted in the public right of way without a permit are considered “bandit” signs.

City code inspectors said they handle about 18,000 cases a year, but reports ramp up around spring time.

“It’s illegal and quite frankly, it’s littering,” said Code Compliance Director Chris Sweckard.

Sweckard said that last year the city spent about $65,000 to $100,000 in taxpayer money removing the signs.

They are asking the public to report anyone who is seen posting the signs, on the 311 app.

Ken Winn volunteers his time to tear down the signs and reports to the city code inspectors.

“The signs are illegal and they are ugly,” said Winn.

Ken Winn shows bandit signs he's picked up to CBS11's Brittany Jeffers (CBS11)

Ken Winn shows bandit signs he’s picked up to CBS11’s Brittany Jeffers (CBS11)

Winn estimates he has torn down 50,000 bandit signs over a decade.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Brittany Jeffers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia