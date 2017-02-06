Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Old Six Flags Mall

February 6, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: 2 alarm fire, Arlington, Arlington Fire Deparmtent, fire, Six Flags Mall

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Arlington are battling a 2-alarm fire at the old Six Flags Mall.

The fire was reported around 7:00 a.m. at the mall off of East Division Street, just east of Highway 360.

While heavy smoke can be seen pouring from the building, there have been no reports of injuries.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

