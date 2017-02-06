Honorary LHS Graduate Earns Her Diploma 70 Years Later

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – It took her 71 years, but a Lewisville woman finally accomplished her dream at the age of 88.

Frankie Sprabary never graduated from Lewisville High School.

“As I continued to go grow and learn, travel and raise my family, I began to feel the loss,” said Sprabary.

Her absence of a diploma was not due to a lack of smarts, but health.

Spraybury was heading back from a movie in Denton during her senior year with her future husband. They were almost home when their car was hit head-on by a drunk driver.

“Knocked my shoes off. I was crippled, couldn’t walk,” said Sprabary.

Bed-ridden for months, she could not finish her last semester in 1946.

Spraybary then married and moved as her husband joined the U.S. Air Force.

“For years I’ve dreamed I was back in school studying for my exams and getting ready to graduate,” said Spraybary.

That moment came on Monday.

Lewisville ISD caught wind of the situation and organized a proper graduation with full honors.

“Today is about never giving up,” remarked Principal Jeffrey Kajs.

While it took her seven decades to walk across the stage, Sprabary is proving it is never too late to chase your dreams even if it takes a lifetime to get there.

“Look forward to tomorrow, don’t look back at mistakes,” advised Sprabary. “Keep going, put one foot before the other.”

